Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.22 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

