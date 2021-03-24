Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of IAA worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

