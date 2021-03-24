Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,132 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 762,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,541 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

