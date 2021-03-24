Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Prudential has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.