Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
PUK stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Prudential has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
