Proton Trading Up 45.7% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $62.28 million and $5.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.84 or 0.00609740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00023661 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,754,215 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

