Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

