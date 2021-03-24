PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. PROS comprises 2.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 15.06% of PROS worth $332,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PROS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PROS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,290. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

