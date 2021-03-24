Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

