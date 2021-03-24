Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $241,939.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

