Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,393 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOM stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.