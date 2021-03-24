Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,545 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

SPHD opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

