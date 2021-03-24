Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $176.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.21. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

