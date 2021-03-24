Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

