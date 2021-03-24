Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $517,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

