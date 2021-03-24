Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

