Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $227.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.
CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
