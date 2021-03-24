Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $227.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

