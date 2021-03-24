Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 135 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $879,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,808.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,949,110 shares of company stock valued at $609,382,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

