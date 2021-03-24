Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of -169.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

