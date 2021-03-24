Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $392.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.97 and a 52 week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

