Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 497,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 266,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,663 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

