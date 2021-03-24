Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 690,172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 690,172 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,497,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $527.97. 115,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,779. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.17 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

