Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.44% of Morgan Stanley worth $6,740,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 296,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

