Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 329,451 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,777,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $282,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.10. 23,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

