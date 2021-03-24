Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 117,399 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,304,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASML by 109.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 50,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $28.13 on Wednesday, hitting $587.00. 39,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,672. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The company has a market cap of $246.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.59 and its 200-day moving average is $465.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

