Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $2,488,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.83. 15,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

