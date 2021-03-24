Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,468,961 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,142,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $143,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. The stock had a trading volume of 248,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $133.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

