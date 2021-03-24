Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

