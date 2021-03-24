Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $579,000 in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Biodesix stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

