Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $617,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after buying an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

OR opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

