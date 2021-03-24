Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 392.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

