Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

