Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 9,896 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 112.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,196.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.