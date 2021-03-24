PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

