PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.99. 15,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,471. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

