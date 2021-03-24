PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

