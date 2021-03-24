Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

