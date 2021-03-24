Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

JEF traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 8,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

