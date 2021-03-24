Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 4,148 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. 465,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,212. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

