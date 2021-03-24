Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974,063. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,499,755. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

