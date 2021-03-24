Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

NYSE V traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.29. 131,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $410.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

