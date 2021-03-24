Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,299. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.