Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $37.90. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775 in the last three months.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.