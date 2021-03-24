Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock worth $376,243. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

PLYA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

