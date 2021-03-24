Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,123,802 shares of company stock valued at $84,388,363.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

