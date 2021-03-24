Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

