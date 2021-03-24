Pier Capital LLC Sells 139,936 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,936 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SBCF traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

