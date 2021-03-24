Pier Capital LLC Increases Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Cubic worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cubic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. 4,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.69 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

CUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

