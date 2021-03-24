Pier Capital LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 46.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.