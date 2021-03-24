Pier Capital LLC Has $11.88 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Brooks Automation comprises 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

