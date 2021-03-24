Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

OMCL stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.58. 7,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,539. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

